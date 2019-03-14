Missouri Bill Could Waive Penalty for Late Taxpayers

Missouri lawmakers want to waive penalties for taxpayers who pay their bill late because of confusion over withholdings.

But the legislature likely won’t be able to pass a bill before the tax season ends.

At the House Special Committee on Government Oversight meeting Wednesday, representatives heard a bill that would waive the late fee for taxpayers who establish a payment plan with the Department of Revenue. It would only apply to this tax season.

Representative Dean Dohrman sponsored the bill and said it’s a work in progress.

“I think the consensus here is no taxpayer should pay for these things that are definitely out of the norm and something that we’ve not dealt with.”

Dohrman said he plans to amend the bill to apply only to individuals, not corporations. Because of concerns that they won’t pass it in time, lawmakers also discussed creating a refund system.