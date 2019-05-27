Missouri Department of Corrections Owes Counties For Housing Inmates

Missouri's Department of Corrections owes counties tens of millions of dollars for housing inmates before they're transferred to state prisons. Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann told KCUR radio that the state is about nine months behind with reimbursements. The agency provides repayment of $22.58 per inmate per day, although state law specifies a rate of $37. Some county officials say that is not nearly enough. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber says it costs about $65 a day to house a prisoner.