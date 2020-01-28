Missouri Donation Limits Rise For Legislative Candidates

Candidates running for the Missouri Legislature will be able to take a few more dollars from their donors.

The Missouri Ethics Commission says contribution the limit for state Senate candidates is rising from $2,500 per election to $2,559, and the limit for House candidates is rising from $2,000 per election to $2,046.

The inflationary adjustments are the first under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018. The new limits will be in effect for the August primary election. Candidates also can accept the maximum donation for the November general election.