Missouri Governor Appoints Two Democratic Senators to New Jobs

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to executive branch jobs.

The Republican governor on Monday announced the appointments of Sen. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and Sen. Jason Holsman to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Curls will join a three-member commission that hears appeals of administrative decisions in workers' injury and unemployment cases.

Holsman will join a five-person panel that regulates public utilities.

Both senators were prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election this year and must be confirmed by the Senate to start their new jobs.