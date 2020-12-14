Missouri Health Director: Vaccinations Could Start Thursday

Missouri expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by around Christmas, and the first vaccinations could begin by next Thursday if federal authorization for emergency use is granted.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday that Missouri should receive an initial shipment of 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early next week. It will be administered first to health care workers. Meanwhile, state health department director Randall Williams says that if all goes according to plan, vaccinations should begin Thursday.

The following week, Missouri expects to receive an additional 63,675 doses from Pfizer and 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also pending authorization.