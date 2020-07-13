Missouri Judge Denies Injunction In Mail-in Ballot Case

A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Cole County Judge Jon Beetem denied the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters. At issue is how voting will work this year as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The lawsuit seeks to allow all Missourians to cast absentee ballots without notarization in 2020.