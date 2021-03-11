Missouri Lawmakers OK Checks On COVID Business Closures

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Extended Missouri business closures by local health departments would require city council buy in under a bill that has passed the House.

The GOP-led House voted 115-44 Thursday in favor of requiring approval from local governing bodies to close schools, businesses and churches for more than 15 days. Lawmakers pitched the idea over concerns about store closures as local officials tried to stem COVID-19. Meanwhile, Missouri's health department says data suggesting a high rate of vaccinations for multiracial residents is likely inaccurate. KCUR reports that the state revealed Wednesday that earlier data overcounted residents with more than one racial heritage.

