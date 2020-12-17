Missouri Lottery to Reinstate Limits on Ticket Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Lottery plans to limit how many tickets individuals can buy in one day. The Lottery Commission voted Thursday to ban the selling of more than $10,000 in tickets to one person in a 24-hour period. Former Gov. Eric Greitens administration removed a previous cap as part of an effort to reduce government regulation. May Scheve, executive director of the lottery, acknowledged it is rare for anyone to buy $10,000 worth of tickets in one day. But she said the change could stop someone from trying to bypass the system by buying a large number of tickets to win a major prize.