Missouri Opioid Tracking Bill Still Faces Roadblocks

Missouri is the only state without a statewide database to track prescription opioids, and it's unclear when, or if, that will ever change.

Supporters are hopeful this could be the year.

House lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to establish such a system. Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said she and other members of the Conservative Caucus are prepared to stand and speak against the bill for hours. She says the measure raises privacy concerns and wonders if it would actually stop overdose deaths.