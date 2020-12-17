Missouri Panel Turns Aside Utility Shutoff Moratorium

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Public Service Commission has turned down a request that sought a moratorium on utility shutoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission says it has no authority to grant such an order. The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31. The commission said in a statement released Wednesday that while it “shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic,” it lacks authority from the Legislature to issue a shutoff moratorium.