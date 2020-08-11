Missouri Reports Confirming Another 1,027 COVID-19 Cases

The Missouri health department says the the state confirmed another 1,027 COVID-19 cases , continuing a trend of nearly 1,000 updated cases every day since last week.

The exception was Sunday, when the state recorded 475 confirmed cases. The state's data was delayed during the weekend as health department officials moved the numbers from an old surveillance system to a new one. As of Monday, Missouri has confirmed 59,954 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reported six deaths during the weekend but none on Monday, for a total deaths of 1,307.