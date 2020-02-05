 Missouri Senate Advances Another Redistricting Plan | KBIA

Missouri Senate Advances Another Redistricting Plan

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Missouri's Republican-led state Senate is advancing a plan to revamp key parts of a ballot initiative on redistricting that was approved by voters just two years ago. 

Senators gave initial approval Tuesday to a plan to lower “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the least important factors among criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts.

If passed by the full Legislature, the measure would go before voters this year.

Republicans have raised concerns that the 2018 plan could lead to snaking districts that span both urban and rural areas in an effort to increase party competitiveness.

Tags: 
redistricting
Missouri redistricting

Related Content

Republicans Seek to Undo New Missouri Redistricting Model

By Associated Press Jan 15, 2020
Missouri's Capitol Building in 2017.
Meiying Wu / KBIA

Republican lawmakers have rolled out a plan that would ask Missouri voters to undo key parts of a legislative redistricting model approved by voters two years ago. 

A proposed constitutional amendment presented Tuesday in a Senate committee would repeal a new “nonpartisan demographer” position that is to submit new House and Senate maps to a bipartisan commission after the 2020 census.

The Republican proposal also would reverse a requirement to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” top criteria for making maps.

Missouri House Gives Initial Approval to Redistricting Change

By Meg Cunningham Apr 24, 2019
Missouri's Capitol Building in 2017
Meiying Wu / KBIA

The Missouri House gave initial approval Tuesday to send some Clean Missouri provisions back to voters.

In November, 62% of voters approved the measure that took the redrawing of voter districts out of legislators' hands and shifted the responsibility to a non-partisan demographer.

The House wants to roll that provision back and give lawmakers the power to weigh in on district drawing.