Missouri State University Takes Steps To Prevent Returning Students From Spreading COVID-19

Missouri State University students who live in on-campus housing are required to have a COVID-19 test or meet other criteria before they return from the holiday break.

If they don’t get a test at MSU, students must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken on or after January 6 or have proof of testing positive for COVID-19 after October 10 and have been released from isolation.

Students who live on campus who choose not to be tested and who don’t meet the other criteria must quarantine in on-campus quarantine housing for 10 days.

There will be one check-in point, and students will not be allowed to move back in until they check in.

COVID-19 testing is also available at MSU for students who live off campus and for faculty and staff.

The spring semester at MSU begins January 11.

