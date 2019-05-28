MO Job Center Hosts Hiring Events Wednesday

Multiple employers will take part in two hiring events Wednesday, May 29, in Springfield. The Missouri Job Center is hosting the Wednesday Works Hiring Event at the north and south Springfield locations, 1443 N. Robberson and 2900 E. Sunshine, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Dress business appropriate and take a resume if you have one. According to the Job Center, the Career Closet and resume assistance are available prior to the events.

To learn more, call (417) 874-2730.

