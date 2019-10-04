Monday: Botanical Garden's New Solar Program Brings Green Power To Homes, Businesses

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

While the sun’s rays were at full effect this August, the Missouri Botanical Garden launched its Grow Solar St. Louis program for St. Louis-area home and business owners. In partnership with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, property owners throughout the city and county can participate in this pilot program to help pool their buying power for discounts on solar panels.

The program also offers free educational sessions, dubbed “Solar Power Hours,” about solar installations and the ins and outs of getting panels installed on properties.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will be joined by Glenda Abney, director of the Garden’s EarthWays Center, to delve into why the initiative was started and how interested St. Louisans can use green energy to power their homes.



Also joining the discussion will be Eric D. Schneider, director of business development at StraightUp Solar, the St. Louis-based company partnered with the garden to provide and install the solar panels.

Have a question or comment about solar-powered energy? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

