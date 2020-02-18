Monday: How A Servant Leadership Model Helps Educators Move Beyond Test Scores

This interview will air on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Today’s teachers and school administrators are under increasing pressure on many fronts. There is the increased focus on standardized testing, the large class sizes and the funding issues, not to mention the outside-the-classroom challenges complicating their students’ ability to learn.

In the midst of all of this comes a refreshing focus — and a new graduate-level course — from two UMSL-connected leaders: Mindy Bier, co-director of the university’s Center for Character and Citizenship, and Tom Hoerr, assistant teaching professor and scholar in residence in the College of Education and former head of the New City School.

During this year’s Pierre Laclede Society Community Confluence donor event taking place at UMSL Thursday evening (Feb. 20), Bier and Hoerr will talk with St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske. They’ll discuss how a servant leadership model can help educators avoid empathy fatigue and foster social-emotional learning among educators and children alike.

