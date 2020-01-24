Monday: Legal Roundtable Discusses Gardner Lawsuit, Roundup Trial, Title IX Case

This live interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 11 a.m. hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will convene this month’s Legal Roundtable panelists to take a closer look at local and regional issues pertaining to the law.

Discussion topics include St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s federal lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy that prevents her from enacting her agenda, a trial that began Friday afternoon involving Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup, and a federal judge’s dismissal of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Washington University by a former student.

Joining the discussion will be William Freivogel, journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and lawyer; local attorney Nicole Gorovsky of Gorovsky Law; and Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor and dean for career services at Washington University.

