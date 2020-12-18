Monday: ‘A New Holiday,’ Premiering This Week, Features An All-Black Cast And Gorgeous St. Louis

If enjoying thoughtful, heartwarming films is on your holiday to-do list, there’s a brand-new St. Louis-made musical well worth your time. “A New Holiday” tells the story of 10-year-old Thelma as she grapples with the loss of her grandmother and looks toward a different kind of Christmas — themes that resonate especially in 2020. Soul singer Brian Owens directed and co-wrote the 33-minute film, which features an all-Black and almost entirely St. Louis-based cast.