Monday: St. Louis Librarians Share Top Picks Of 2020

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In a year full of uncertainty, stress and sadness, books provided many people an important escape. For others, so many hours at home offered the perfect time to dig into nonfiction writing about the issues our country faces today. Many sought out books that examine and critique racism, for example.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, librarians Jennifer Alexander of St. Louis County Library and Jen Ohzourk of St. Louis Public Library join us to share their favorite books released in 2020.

What’s the best new book you read this year? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

