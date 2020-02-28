Monday: STL-Style Celebrates 10 Years Of St. Louis-Themed Retail On Cherokee Street

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louisans and tourists alike have lots of options for sporting their love of the Lou, whether they snap up airport tchotchkes or visit one of countless vendors around town making the most of the city’s prized Gateway Arch and other iconic #STL imagery. But one retail shop has stood out from the crowd in recent years: STL-Style.

The brainchild of St. Louis-area natives Jeff and Randy Vines, STL-Style will mark a full decade of life on the city’s vibrant Cherokee Street in a few weeks. On March 28, the identical twins promise a celebration featuring Brothers Lazaroff, drag performers, local brews and more.

It will be, they say, “a block party for all ages and a must-do event for any self-respecting St. Louisan.”

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, the Vines will join host Sarah Fenske for a conversation looking back on their 10 years of business on Cherokee Street -- and how they've observed the city and its image evolve during that time.



What: Decade Escapade: 10 Years of STyLe!

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020

Where: STL-Style (3159 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri 63118)

