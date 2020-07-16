Monday: Tre G Wants To See More Representation Of Black Queer Musicans In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Singer-songwriter Tre'von Griffith, better known as Tre G, reclaimed his artistry and identity as a musician earlier this year with his album “As I Am.” For a long time, Tre G said he created music he thought others wanted to hear. But his latest album was about creating his own lane and sound as a Black queer artist in St. Louis.

Tre G’s earliest introduction to music was the church. He would attend choir rehearsals with his mother, and quickly became accustomed to the repertoire.



“And I really just think from that moment I was like, ‘Whoa.’ The music kind of like just took over me. I kind of knew at that moment that that was what I wanted to do — and that was probably the age of 4,” Tre G said.

His early talent inspired his education: he attended Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, and later earned a master’s degree at Berklee College of Music’s campus in Valencia, Spain.

It also led him to theater. He studied under Ron Himes, founder and producing director, of the Black Rep, and performed in productions including “Sarafina,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Macbeth” and “Guys and Dolls.”

Lately, Tre G said he’s trying to navigate “the new normal” as a performer and find his place in an ongoing movement towards racial equity. Recently, he organized WerQfest to do just that. The digital festival was geared toward celebrating Black queer art and community.

