Monday: UMSL Nursing Student's Research Looks At Immobility After Hospital Stays — And Solutions

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday.

In her four-plus decades working as a nurse, Lila Moersch has seen a lot — including the loss of mobility many older patients experience following hospitalization. Time and again, she’s observed adults who were active and independent prior to a hospital stay struggle to walk and take care of themselves afterward.

In recent years, the problem hit home for Moersch as two relatives experienced such immobility. That’s part of what prompted the dissertation she just completed as part of her doctoral program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ College of Nursing. In her research, she offers a closer look at this topic — and some recommendations for better outcomes for patients post-hospitalization.

According to Moersch’s findings, there’s enormous room for improvement: Only one of the 10 people who participated in her qualitative study — all adults 60 years of age or older who were in the hospital for at least a week — returned to their previous mobility level.

“They were all very active before they got sick,” Moersch told St. Louis on the Air.

On Monday’s show, on the heels of graduating with her PhD in nursing earlier this month, Moersch will join host Sarah Fenske to dig into the causes of mobility loss as well as some solutions.

Have you experienced loss of mobility after a stay in the hospital?

