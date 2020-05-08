Monday: Walter Johnson Explains Why St. Louis Is 'The Broken Heart Of America'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Walter Johnson’s new book reframes American history so that St. Louis sits at the center. No more looking at the nation as if it’s that New Yorker cartoon where everything important happened in New York City (or Washington D.C.) and Los Angeles, and the vast middle was mere flyover country. In Johnson’s telling, the St. Louis story is the true American story — andit’s a messy, often ugly struggle where racism is paramount.

And so Johnson’s narrative is less about Manifest Destiny and more about ridding the land of its native residents. It’s less about how Europeans achieved a grand experiment in self-governance and more about how they subjugated people who didn’t look like them. Even the 1904 World’s Fair, locally remembered as St. Louis’ most glorious achievement, is revealed in Johnson’s book as a “sanitized and idealized projection of the self-regarding fantasy life of the city’s ruling class.”



Johnson is a Missouri native and the Winthrop Professor of History and African and African American Studies at Harvard University. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll join us to discuss “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States.”

