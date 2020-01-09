Money Woes Could Lead to Dissolution, Ferguson Leaders Say

The Missouri town thrust into the spotlight after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown could face eventual dissolution unless serious financial threats can be resolved.

Interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume offered that dire assessment Wednesday during a hearing on Ferguson's efforts to implement police and court reforms mandated in a 2016 consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Blume told a judge that the cost of the agreement, the possible loss of federal funds if the upcoming Census shows a population loss, and the costs that could result from two lawsuits all threaten Ferguson's existence.