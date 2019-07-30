More Than 100 People Protest 'Prohibition' Before City Meeting

More than 100 people participated in “A Protest Against Prohibition” on Monday afternoon before a public information meeting to discuss the restriction of drink specials in Columbia.

The protest was hosted by seven bars and restaurants, including The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub.

Steve Hollis, a representative from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, hosted the meeting at around 3 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building to discuss a proposal from the Substance Abuse Advisory Commission to amend the city code and answer questions.

The proposal was originally brought to council in 2017 by the SAAC as an effort to reduce underage drinking, alcohol-related crashes and crime and improve the overall health of the community, according to a council memo.

To read more, visit our partners at www.columbiamissourian.com.