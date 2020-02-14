Mother Files $2.4 Million Suit Against Columbia Schools and Police

Kandas Holmes-Barnes filed a lawsuit in late January for $2.4 million collectively against Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia Police Department as a response to the wrongful arrest of her daughter at Smithton Middle School in January 2019.

Holmes-Barnes maintains her daughter was the subject of discrimination and said detrimental effects on her daughter include mental health diagnoses, cyberbullying and emotional distress.

Smithton School Resource Officer Tony Ash arrested Holmes-Barnes’ daughter on assault charges on Jan. 10, 2019, after school officials told him she attacked a student who ended up being treated for injuries. It was later determined to be a case of mistaken identity. Holmes-Barnes’ daughter, then 14, was released following a night in juvenile detention after police received exculpatory evidence.

Holmes-Barnes filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights in May 2019.

Holmes-Barnes filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 27 in Boone County. She is representing herself.

