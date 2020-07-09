MU Education Department Chair Resigns Following Dean's Removal

A department chair within MU's College of Education resigned Wednesday effective immediately, citing recent events in both the department and college.

David Bergin's resignation as chair of the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology comes the day after Kathryn Chval was removed as dean of the college Tuesday. He notified the interim dean of the college and department chairs of the decision Wednesday and informed faculty via email Thursday.

"Given recent events in the college and in my department, I have decided to resign as chair of the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology effective immediately," Bergin said in the email. "I notified Interim Dean Erica Lembke and the department chairs of my decision on Wednesday July 8. If you have urgent issues that would normally go to the chair, Dr. Lembke asks that you contact the program coordinators."

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.