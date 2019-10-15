MU Grant Will Expand Outreach to Communities Affected by Opioid Epidemic

A $1.2 million federal grant will expand an MU Graduate Psychology Education program that trains psychology interns to help underserved communities battle the opioid epidemic.

Laura Schopp, chair and professor of health psychology and principal investigator of the training program, said she is excited to have the funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration because it will help enormously to fight the opioid crisis.

“Our opioid prescription rate is much higher than the national average,” Schopp said. “Unless we address the underlying challenges, we will not battle the opioid issue.”

