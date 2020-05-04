 New Restrictions Planned as Missouri State Offices Reopen | KBIA

New Restrictions Planned as Missouri State Offices Reopen

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Missouri residents and state employees will find some new restrictions before they can enter state office buildings after Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order ends Monday. 

The Missouri Office of Administration says different state agencies will determine which offices will be open. Services that will be open include motor vehicles and driver licenses, Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspections and driver’s tests.

State office buildings with 300 or more employees will screen everyone entering the buildings and social distancing in building lobbies will be enforced.

The public is encouraged to continue to do as much state business remotely as possible.

Tags: 
coronavirus in Missouri
Missouri coronavirus
Missouri COVID-19

Related Content

Businesses Shuttered by Virus Begin Reopening in Missouri

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Business began reopening Monday in Missouri, although some cities hit hard by the coronavirus are keeping restrictions in place a little longer.

In lifting the statewide stay-at-home order, Gov. Mike Parson placed no limit on the size of social gatherings if people maintain the current 6-foot (1.83 meters) social distancing efforts. But some businesses — such as retail stores — will be required to take extra steps, such as limiting occupancy.