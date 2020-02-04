From Parson to Pete, A Chaotic Caucus Night In Iowa

On Monday night, the Republicans of Lee County and Gov. Mike Parson filled the ballroom of the local Quality Inn and Suites for an evening Iowa has been waiting on for months.

In the southeast corner of the state, an older crowd filed in to listen to Parson speak on behalf of President Donald Trump and make his inevitable victory in the Republican Iowa Caucus official.

The governor was introduced by the chair of the Lee County Republican Party, Martin Graber, who both predicted Trump would win reelection with greater numbers than Reagan’s, and added an “s” to the end of the governor’s name that does not exist.

Parson’s speech was a greatest-hits of Trump talking points, mentioning favorable trade deals, building a wall and lowering taxes.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.