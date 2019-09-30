 Paul Pepper: 2019 Mature Living Festival & Christina McHenry, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: 2019 Mature Living Festival & Christina McHenry, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By & Paul Pepper 6 hours ago

MU Health Care is the presenting sponsor at this Friday's Mature Living Festival. Nurse practitioner DAVID FREEZE hopes to use the festival to spread the word about osteoporosis. But it's not all about your health. ROSE VOMUND hopes people will also come for the fun, the education and the entertainment! Also, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. MU Health Care child life specialist CHRISTINA McHENRY tells us how her team makes life as pleasant as possible for children afflicted with cancer. (4:08) September 30, 2019

Mature Living Festival
Rose Vomund
MU Health
mu health care
David Freeze
Christina McHenry
paul pepper
Radio Friends

