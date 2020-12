If you're a baby boomer, you're also part of what's known as the 'sandwich generation'. This comes about because there's a chance, at this stage in your life, you're taking care of both your elderly parents and your fresh-out-of-college children - and the costs to do so can be "really stressful on the budget," according to today's guest, investment advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE, LaBrunerie Financial. September 14, 2020