Entrepreneurship is one of three topics we cover today with ALEX LaBRUNERIE, president of LaBrunerie Financial. Specifically, Alex highlights Elon Musk's efforts to bring Tesla to the forefront of the automobile industry in terms of net worth - surpassing powerhouses like Ford and General Motors - in a relatively short amount of time. Find out why, despite being valued at over 100 billion dollars, Alex says you may not want to jump on the Tesla bandwagon. March 27, 2020