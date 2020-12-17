 Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Practicing Gratitude" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Practicing Gratitude"

By & Paul Pepper 2 hours ago
"United Way is really proud of being to complete the circle from when someone makes a gift to making sure that we can connect it to a need, and result in a stronger and better community." -- ANDREW GRABAU, Heart of Missouri United Way executive director  December 17, 2020

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "CoMo Chopped"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 2, 2020

If you're a fan of the show 'Chopped' on Food Network, you won't want to miss the local version, 'CoMo Chopped', next week on Facebook and YouTube. The purpose, according to ANDREW GRABAU, Heart of Missouri United Way, is to put a spotlight on local chefs in local restaurants preparing a unique dish that you, the audience, vote on with your pocketbook (a.k.a. a donation to United Way). November 2, 2020

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "A Call to Action"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 1, 2020

Looking to invest in our community? Consider donating to Heart of Missouri United Way. Executive director ANDREW GRABAU says, "when you give to United Way, you're giving to a structured strategy that allows us to have the biggest reach, the biggest impact, and therefore your dollars go further." October 1, 2020

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Strategic Investments"

By & Paul Pepper Aug 21, 2020

Heart of Missouri United Way strategically invests the donations made by you into programs that provide healthy food, physical education and general health care to those less fortunate in our community. According to executive director ANDREW GRABAU, in one report, 94% of people who benefitted from these programs had "improved healthy outcomes." He says what that means is, "when we break down these barriers and provide access, people get healthier." August 21, 2020