How does the government insure that nursing homes are upholding a law passed by Congress in 1987 that guarantees quality care for residents in long-term facilities? With two unannounced visits every year, according to ANN BICKEL, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care. Unfortunately, that may not be happening due to budget cuts. October 1, 2019
Paul Pepper: Ann Bickel, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, "Budget Cuts"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago
