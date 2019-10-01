Paul Pepper: Ann Bickel, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, "Budget Cuts"

Today Paul Pepper visits with ANN BICKEL, member of the Missouri Coalition for Quality Care. According to Ann, "our mission is very simple: we believe people who need care should get good care." If you, or someone you know, would benefit from MCQC, please watch this segment! At [4:30] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director at Voluntary Action Center, is here to talk about a handful of events and programs (like the KOMU Fan Club) that will benefit the people of Columbia this summer. Support and donations are always needed - watch! June 17, 2015