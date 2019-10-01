 Paul Pepper: Ann Bickel, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, "Budget Cuts" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ann Bickel, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, "Budget Cuts"

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago
  • Ann Bickel
    Ann Bickel

How does the government insure that nursing homes are upholding a law passed by Congress in 1987 that guarantees quality care for residents in long-term facilities? With two unannounced visits every year, according to ANN BICKEL, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care. Unfortunately, that may not be happening due to budget cuts. October 1, 2019

Tags: 
Ann Bickel
Missouri Coalition for Quality Care
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Ann Bickel, MO Coalition for Quality Care & Beth Hendren, Out of the Darkness Walk

By & Paul Pepper Oct 2, 2018

In 1987, Congress passed the Patient's Bill of Rights to protect residents of long-term care. Since then, October has been set aside to recognize and raise awareness of those rights. ANN BICKEL, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, shares tips on how families of those in long-term care facilities can get a "clear picture of what's going on in the nursing home." Also, BETH HENDREN invites everyone to take part in the 2018 Out of the Darkness Walk this Sunday in Columbia to help raise awareness of suicide prevention. (4:41) October 2, 2018

Paul Pepper: Jen Davis, Missouri River Relief & Ann Bickel, MCQC, Patients' Bill of Rights

By & Paul Pepper Oct 16, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JEN DAVIS, Event Coordinator at Missouri River Relief, about this Saturday's river clean-up event in Boonville. Jen tells us why it's so important to keep the Missouri River free from trash and waste, even if you don't live near it! At [4:50] ANN BICKEL, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, highlights a few of her favorite entries in the residents' bill of rights from the now 30 year-old Nursing Home Reform Act. October 16, 2017

Paul Pepper: Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, "Home Care" & Voluntary Action Center

By Paul Pepper Jun 17, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with ANN BICKEL, member of the Missouri Coalition for Quality Care. According to Ann, "our mission is very simple: we believe people who need care should get good care." If you, or someone you know, would benefit from MCQC, please watch this segment! At [4:30] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director at Voluntary Action Center, is here to talk about a handful of events and programs (like the KOMU Fan Club) that will benefit the people of Columbia this summer. Support and donations are always needed - watch! June 17, 2015