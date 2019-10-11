 Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, Office of Sustainability, "Fall Fix-It Fair 2019" | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, Office of Sustainability, "Fall Fix-It Fair 2019"

By & Paul Pepper 5 minutes ago
  • Barbara Buffaloe
    Barbara Buffaloe

"If we can reduce or reuse materials, even before recycling them, we're helping keep them out of the landfill, and that's really better for our environment and better for our Solid Waste Utility," Office of Sustainability manager BARBARA BUFFALOE with words of encouragement ahead of next Saturday's Fix-It Fair. Plus, find out more about the city's roadside pollinator program. October 11, 2019

barbara buffaloe
Office of Sustainability
Fix-It Fair
paul pepper
Radio Friends
Roadside Pollinators

