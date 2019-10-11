"If we can reduce or reuse materials, even before recycling them, we're helping keep them out of the landfill, and that's really better for our environment and better for our Solid Waste Utility," Office of Sustainability manager BARBARA BUFFALOE with words of encouragement ahead of next Saturday's Fix-It Fair. Plus, find out more about the city's roadside pollinator program. October 11, 2019
Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, Office of Sustainability, "Fall Fix-It Fair 2019"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 5 minutes ago