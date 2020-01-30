 Paul Pepper: Carla McFarland, ALMM's Cookie Connection & Kevin Tosie, Wild and Scenic Film Festival | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Carla McFarland, ALMM's Cookie Connection & Kevin Tosie, Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri bakes chocolate-chip cookies four times a year. CARLA McFARLAND tells us how the money raised is spent and a little about their baking process (it takes 75 volunteers to pull it off)! Also, KEVIN TOSIE invites everyone to Missouri River Relief's 10th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival next Sunday in Columbia! Fourteen films will be shown, including 'Ashes to Ashes', which Kevin says is relevant to those of us here in mid-Missouri. (3:15) January 30, 2020

Carla McFarland
Kevin Tosie
assistance league of mid-missouri
Missouri River Relief
wild and scenic film festival
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Million Dollar Quartet" & Assistance League's Cookie Sale

By & Paul Pepper Jan 29, 2019

Capital City Productions takes us back to the '50s and into the world of Sun Records - home to (names you might recognize like) Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins -  with their latest show, "Million Dollar Quartet". Guests: NATALIE EICKHOFF and PAULA BEACH | Also, the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri has been helping residents of Boone County for almost 25 years. Efforts such as theirs takes money, and one way they raise funds is through the always-popular - and going on now! - quarterly cookie sale. Guests: CARLA McFARLAND and MARY STIXRUD (4:29) January 29, 2019

Paul Pepper: Assistance League of Mid-MO, "Cookie Connection" & HHS Theatre's "The Miracle Worker"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 30, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with JO TURNER and CARLA McFARLAND about the return of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's quarterly cookie sale! Proceeds from this and all "Cookie Connection" fundraisers go into programs that support women and children in our community. Get your orders in by February 6th! At [4:52] LAUREN WAGNER and SECUNDA KARIUKI invite everyone to come see Hickman High School Theatre's production of "The Miracle Worker." Be inspired by this true story of the teacher who helped a blind and deaf Helen Keller overcome the hardships she faced throughout her childhood. January 30, 2018

Paul Pepper: Wild and Scenic Film Festival 2019 & Michael O'Halloran, RD, LD, "Heart-Healthy Diet"

By & Paul Pepper Feb 5, 2019

The 9th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns this Sunday to The Blue Note in downtown Columbia. Missouri River Relief's KEVIN TOSIE tells us about a couple of the featured films, including Sriram Murali's 'Lost in Light', a film about light pollution. Also, February is American Heart Month. Hy-Vee dietitian MICHAEL O'HALLORAN, RD, LD, says that by adding a little more fiber to our diet (specifically oats), we can help our body lower our LDL cholesterol. (3:29) February 5, 2019