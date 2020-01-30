Paul Pepper: Carla McFarland, ALMM's Cookie Connection & Kevin Tosie, Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Today Paul Pepper visits with JO TURNER and CARLA McFARLAND about the return of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's quarterly cookie sale! Proceeds from this and all "Cookie Connection" fundraisers go into programs that support women and children in our community. Get your orders in by February 6th! At [4:52] LAUREN WAGNER and SECUNDA KARIUKI invite everyone to come see Hickman High School Theatre's production of "The Miracle Worker." Be inspired by this true story of the teacher who helped a blind and deaf Helen Keller overcome the hardships she faced throughout her childhood. January 30, 2018