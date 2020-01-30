The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri bakes chocolate-chip cookies four times a year. CARLA McFARLAND tells us how the money raised is spent and a little about their baking process (it takes 75 volunteers to pull it off)! Also, KEVIN TOSIE invites everyone to Missouri River Relief's 10th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival next Sunday in Columbia! Fourteen films will be shown, including 'Ashes to Ashes', which Kevin says is relevant to those of us here in mid-Missouri. (3:15) January 30, 2020
Paul Pepper: Carla McFarland, ALMM's Cookie Connection & Kevin Tosie, Wild and Scenic Film Festival
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 9 minutes ago