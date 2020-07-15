 Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, The Common Ingredient, "The Common Ingredient is Love" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, The Common Ingredient, "The Common Ingredient is Love"

Modesty aside, those sharing recipes to The Common Ingredient, a community-based website featuring those who know their way around the kitchen, does read like a 'who's-who' of Columbia (full disclosure: yours truly is one of them). Co-founder CATHY SALTER is back to solicit more participants, and to remind us that if you enjoy one of the featured recipes, maybe donate to one of three designated local non-profits. It's easy! July 15, 2020

