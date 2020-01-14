 Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, MUVHC, "Ancestry in Dogs" & Yvonne Kutz and Janie Monks, The Healing Chair | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, MUVHC, "Ancestry in Dogs" & Yvonne Kutz and Janie Monks, The Healing Chair

By & Paul Pepper 4 minutes ago

Did you know that you can do genetic testing on dogs? While not a necessary step as a pet owner, MU Veterinary Health Center's CB CHASTAIN recommends two companies, if interested, that'll do it much like 23andMe. Also, YVONNE KUTZ and JANIE MONKS introduces us to The Healing Chair, a St. Louis-based non-profit (now in Columbia) that provides a special mechanical chair to assist women post-mastectomy. (4:13) January 14, 2020

Tags: 
CB Chastain
Veterinary Health Center
The Healing Chair
Yvonne Kutz
Janie Monks
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Kim Dude, Children's Grove, "World Kindness Day" & CB Chastain, MUVHC, "Dog Food"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 4, 2019

World Kindness Day is November 13! KIM DUDE tells us how Children's Grove plans to celebrate the day and honor the late Darwin Hindman - former Columbia mayor - at the same time. Also, University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center's CB CHASTAIN wants you to be aware of a few things if you're feeding your dog food from "boutique" companies. (4:47) November 4, 2019

Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, MUCVM, "Pond Swimming" " & Elizabeth Palmieri, Greenhouse Theatre Project

By & Paul Pepper Sep 4, 2019

If you have a dog that likes to swim in a pond, you'll want to hear what CB CHASTAIN, MU College of Veterinary Medicine, has to say about the potential dangers of that blue-green algae growing on (or in!) stagnate water. Also, ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI tells us about Greenhouse Theatre Project's take on Henrik Ibsen's 'Hedda Gabler'. In a first for this "site-specific" theatre company, an actual theatre is being used- of course, not in a way that you're probably used to! (3:59) September 4, 2019

Paul Pepper: Dan Hanneken, In2Action & CB Chastain, MU Veterinary Health Center, "Summer Hazards"

By & Paul Pepper Jul 2, 2019

If you've never heard of In2Action, it's a transitional support group for recently released prisoners who must now re-enter society and stay out of trouble. Executive director DAN HANNEKEN is looking for growth opportunities, as well as financial donations and more volunteers. Also, CB CHASTAIN, MU Veterinary Health Center, tells us about a couple of surprising summer health hazards to be on the lookout for this year. (4:33) July 2, 2019