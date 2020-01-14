Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, MUVHC, "Ancestry in Dogs" & Yvonne Kutz and Janie Monks, The Healing Chair

If you have a dog that likes to swim in a pond, you'll want to hear what CB CHASTAIN, MU College of Veterinary Medicine, has to say about the potential dangers of that blue-green algae growing on (or in!) stagnate water. Also, ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI tells us about Greenhouse Theatre Project's take on Henrik Ibsen's 'Hedda Gabler'. In a first for this "site-specific" theatre company, an actual theatre is being used- of course, not in a way that you're probably used to! (3:59) September 4, 2019