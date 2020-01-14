Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, MUVHC, "Ancestry in Dogs" & Yvonne Kutz and Janie Monks, The Healing Chair

Did you know that you can do genetic testing on dogs? While not a necessary step as a pet owner, MU Veterinary Health Center's CB CHASTAIN recommends two companies, if interested, that'll do it much like 23andMe. Also, YVONNE KUTZ and JANIE MONKS introduces us to The Healing Chair, a St. Louis-based non-profit (now in Columbia) that provides a special mechanical chair to assist women post-mastectomy. (4:13) January 14, 2020
