 Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Virtual Exhibits"
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Virtual Exhibits"

July 17, 2020
  Joan Stack
    Joan Stack

If you haven't been to the new Center for Missouri Studies - the headquarters for the State Historical Society of Missouri - well, don't come right now. (It's temporarily closed thanks to COVID-19.) Instead, JOAN STACK invites you to watch a virtual tour she's produced that can be found online for free! Plus, Joan talks about a recent article in Missouri Life magazine that features artwork found in her collection. July 17, 2020

Joan Stack
The State Historical Society of Missouri
Center for Missouri Studies
paul pepper
Radio Friends

