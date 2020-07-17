If you haven't been to the new Center for Missouri Studies - the headquarters for the State Historical Society of Missouri - well, don't come right now. (It's temporarily closed thanks to COVID-19.) Instead, JOAN STACK invites you to watch a virtual tour she's produced that can be found online for free! Plus, Joan talks about a recent article in Missouri Life magazine that features artwork found in her collection. July 17, 2020
Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Virtual Exhibits"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 10 minutes ago