 Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre Department, "Adapting to the Moment" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre Department, "Adapting to the Moment"

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago
  • Joy Powell
    Joy Powell

There's a popular saying: "the show must go on," and that applies even during a pandemic! MU Theatre Department's JOY POWELL tells us how they've adapted their summer season in these unfamiliar times. 'So Near, So Far' opens tomorrow night! July 21, 2020

Tags: 
Joy Powell
MU Theatre Department
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: MU Theatre, Chancellor's Arts Showcase & River City Habitat for Humanity, "Blitz Build"

By & Paul Pepper Feb 24, 2020

There will be an all-around "celebration of the arts" this Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia! Director JOY POWELL says the 15th annual Chancellor's Arts Showcase will feature a little something for everyone, from jazz performances to familiar show tunes. Also, SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS is looking for anyone willing to come help build nine houses in four months. (Yes, you read that correctly.) It's all part of River City Habitat for Humanity's upcoming 'Blitz Build' in Jefferson City. Four of the houses constructed will benefit those affected by last year's tornado. (4:41) February 24, 2020

Paul Pepper: MU Theatre Department presents "The Wiz" (Performance)

By & Paul Pepper Oct 25, 2019

You'll want to ease on down Hitt Street to the Rhynsburger Theatre in Columbia next week to see MU Theatre Department's version of 'The Wiz' - that's after you watch this sneak preview of showstoppers 'Be a Lion' [2:00] and 'Believe in Yourself' [4:50]! Guests: JOY POWELL, DACIA SLATER, JOSH RUNNELS, SYMONNE SPARKS  October 25, 2019

Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre, "Ragtime the Musical" & Adam Saunders, Ag Park Pavilion Opening

By & Paul Pepper Jul 11, 2019

The 50th annual Larry D. Clark Summer Repertory Theatre at MU season is well underway, and the wow factor keeps coming. Opening tonight is 'Ragtime the Musical', which director JOY POWELL says is coming together thanks to the efforts of a "whole village." Also, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's ADAM SAUNDERS is breathing a sigh of relief now that the Columbia Farmers Market can finally - after many weather-related delays - call the pavilion structure at the new Agriculture Park home. So what's next? (3:40) July 11, 2019