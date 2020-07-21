There's a popular saying: "the show must go on," and that applies even during a pandemic! MU Theatre Department's JOY POWELL tells us how they've adapted their summer season in these unfamiliar times. 'So Near, So Far' opens tomorrow night! July 21, 2020
Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre Department, "Adapting to the Moment"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago
There's a popular saying: "the show must go on," and that applies even during a pandemic! MU Theatre Department's JOY POWELL tells us how they've adapted their summer season in these unfamiliar times. 'So Near, So Far' opens tomorrow night! July 21, 2020