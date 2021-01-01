 Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate/Volunteer, "Melodic Therapy" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate/Volunteer, "Melodic Therapy"

The affects of COVID-19 on those with dementia (and their caregivers) who have been living in isolation since early 2020 are wide-ranging. Advocate/volunteer LOIS LONG offers this piece of advice for the next time you pay that person a (socially-distant) visit: go in with good attitude. It's what's called "melodic therapy," and Lois has seen it work first-hand. You'll make their day! January 1, 2021

