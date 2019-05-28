 Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Romeo and Juliet" & Laine Young-Walker, MU Health Care | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Romeo and Juliet" & Laine Young-Walker, MU Health Care

By & Paul Pepper 38 minutes ago

Set in the 1920s, director LAUREN DOTSON promises a roaring good time for anyone who comes to see Maplewood Barn Theatre's production/interpretation of 'Romeo and Juliet', opening this Thursday and running for three weekends! Additional guest: JOE BOGUE | Also,  MU Health Care's DR. LAINE YOUNG-WALKER wants to end the stigma associated with talking about one's mental health. She says that it's "as important as physical health." May is Mental Health Awareness Month. (4:08) May 28, 2019

Tags: 
Lauren Dotson
Joe Bogue
laine young-walker
mu health care
maplewood barn theatre
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Lori Henderson, MOMOM Dental Clinic & Maplewood Barn Theatre, "Leading Ladies"

By Paul Pepper Jul 1, 2015

Today Paul Pepper and LORI HENDERSON talk about the Missouri Mission of Mercy (or MOMOM) Dental Clinic, which provides services for those in need, free of charge. Find out why you need to mark your calendars for July 31 and August 1! At [4:35] JOE BOGUE and ERICA BRUINGTON tell us about "Leading Ladies," a new comedy from Maplewood Barn Theatre that opens tonight! July 1, 2015

Paul Pepper: Local Food Organizations Fundraiser & Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Floyd Collins"

By & Paul Pepper Apr 18, 2019

Local musician and farmer NOAH EARLE is hoping to raise "as much money as possible" for Missouri River Communities Network, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and Missouri Rural Crisis Center with a fundraiser this Saturday at Logboat Brewery in Columbia! Also, Maplewood Barn Theatre explores (pun intended) the life of cave enthusiast Floyd Collins in "Floyd Collins: A Bluegrass Musical." Guests DANA BOCKE and MARK BAUMGARTNER say that Floyd's eventual entrapment became an early-20th century "media circus." (3:48) April 18, 2019

Paul Pepper: Emily Smith, MD, Skin Cancer Screening & Major Jack Holloway, Salvation Army Week

By & Paul Pepper May 13, 2019

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Get details on Ellis Fischel Cancer Center's annual free screening event happening next week in Columbia. Guest: DR. EMILY SMITH | Also, 'Salvation Army Week' is underway! Stop by the Thrift Store for special sales and/or the Harbor House for a special tour. Plus, find out when to mark your calendar for National Donut Day! Guest: JACK HOLLOWAY (4:12) May 13, 2019