Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn Theatre presents "Romeo and Juliet" & Laine Young-Walker, MU Health Care

Set in the 1920s, director LAUREN DOTSON promises a roaring good time for anyone who comes to see Maplewood Barn Theatre's production/interpretation of 'Romeo and Juliet', opening this Thursday and running for three weekends! Additional guest: JOE BOGUE | Also, MU Health Care's DR. LAINE YOUNG-WALKER wants to end the stigma associated with talking about one's mental health. She says that it's "as important as physical health." May is Mental Health Awareness Month. (4:08) May 28, 2019