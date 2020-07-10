Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Separation Anxiety"

Here's a situation that's all-too familiar for pet owners these days: you've been home for three or four months, and you've spent every waking moment with your dog, and your dog - or your cat - is by your side continuously, and then all at once you're gonna be gone for 8 hours...how do you prepare the animal to adjust to that? Guest: DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center July 10, 2020