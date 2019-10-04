Paul Pepper: MU Theatre Dept.'s 'Life and Literature Performance Series' & Blessing of the Animals

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER CARVER, Director of MU Theatre Department's 15th annual Life and Literature Performance Series, September 13-15 at the Corner Playhouse in Columbia. This is your chance to see how the students develop and refine their award-winning plays. At [4:45] CLEO KOTTWITZ and MARILYN BETTENHAUSEN invite everyone to take part in the "most interfaith event that happens in Columbia," the CROP Hunger Walk, September 17 at Stephens Lake Park. Formerly known as Christian Rural Overseas Program, Cleo tells us that it now stands for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, and that's because these days it's about more than just Christians. September 11, 2017