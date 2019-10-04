 Paul Pepper: MU Theatre Dept.'s 'Life and Literature Performance Series' & Blessing of the Animals | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MU Theatre Dept.'s 'Life and Literature Performance Series' & Blessing of the Animals

By & Paul Pepper 2 minutes ago

The annual Life and Literature Performance Series returns with a five-show run beginning October 16 on the MU campus. The theme this year is climate change. Department chair HEATHER CARVER says she hopes people leave the theater inspired to actually play a role in minimizing its impact on our world. Also, DR. MICHELLE MARSHALL invites everyone to attend the 8th annual Blessing of the Animals this Sunday at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia. Animals of all kind are welcome to attend! (4:13) October 4, 2019

Blessing of the Animals
Michelle Marshall
Heather Carver
MU Theatre Department
Broadway Christian Church
paul pepper
Radio Friends

