 Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, Lincoln University Native Plant Specialist, "Wetland Plants"
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, Lincoln University Native Plant Specialist, "Wetland Plants"

July 14, 2020
  • Nadia Navarrete-Tindall
    Nadia Navarrete-Tindall

You don't need a pond or a lake to enjoy native wetland plants in your own backyard! Lincoln University's native plant specialist, NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL, tells us how it can be done and what plants will work best - some of which are edible! July 14, 2020

Nadia Navarrete-Tindall
Native plants
lincoln university
paul pepper
Radio Friends

