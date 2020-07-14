You don't need a pond or a lake to enjoy native wetland plants in your own backyard! Lincoln University's native plant specialist, NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL, tells us how it can be done and what plants will work best - some of which are edible! July 14, 2020
Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, Lincoln University Native Plant Specialist, "Wetland Plants"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 43 minutes ago
You don't need a pond or a lake to enjoy native wetland plants in your own backyard! Lincoln University's native plant specialist, NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL, tells us how it can be done and what plants will work best - some of which are edible! July 14, 2020