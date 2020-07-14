Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, Lincoln University Native Plant Specialist, "Wetland Plants"

There's no excuse for missing this weekend's 'Baroque Concerto' and 'Baroque Concerto: Encore' since one will be performed in Columbia and the other in Jefferson City! Guest PATRICK CLARK tells us this is possible because of a partnership between Southside Philharmonic Orchestra and the Odyssey Chamber Music Series. Also, native plant expert NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL has a plan to help the monarch butterfly thrive. She calls it a "butterfly corridor," and it's now possible in Columbia thanks to recent changes to the city's weed ordinance. [3:58] February 13, 2019