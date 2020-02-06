 Paul Pepper: Richie Vanskike, Rainbow House, "Masquerade Ball" & David Crespy, MU New Play Series | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Richie Vanskike, Rainbow House, "Masquerade Ball" & David Crespy, MU New Play Series

The theme of this year's Masquerade Ball, an annual fundraiser for Columbia's Rainbow House, is Grease! RICHIE VANSKIKE invites everyone to hop in your own greased lightin' and cruise on over to the Holiday Inn Executive Center to help raise money for and awareness of child abuse in our community. Also, what is the Mizzou New Play Series? DAVID CRESPY says it's "26 new plays in a single week in concert performance." Get your tickets now for this long-running showcase of student talent! (4:15) February 6, 2020

