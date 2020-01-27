Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Area Rugs" & Hickman High Theatre presents "Clue: On Stage"

In need of a rug? Carpet One Floor and Home has got you, well, covered! SCOTT BRADLEY shows us a number of unique examples, including one that looks like what you might find on the bottom of the ocean floor. Also, CAMERON REEVES (a.k.a. Mr. Green) and JAKE ELMORE (a.k.a. Col. Mustard) invite everyone to come see 'Clue: On Stage' this weekend at Hickman High School in Columbia. Cameron says the stage version is an adaptation of the hilarious 1985 movie starring Tim Curry! (4:37) January 27, 2020