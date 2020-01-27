 Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Area Rugs" & Hickman High Theatre presents "Clue: On Stage" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Area Rugs" & Hickman High Theatre presents "Clue: On Stage"

By 8 minutes ago

In need of a rug? Carpet One Floor and Home has got you, well, covered! SCOTT BRADLEY shows us a number of unique examples, including one that looks like what you might find on the bottom of the ocean floor. Also, CAMERON REEVES (a.k.a. Mr. Green) and JAKE ELMORE (a.k.a. Col. Mustard) invite everyone to come see 'Clue: On Stage' this weekend at Hickman High School in Columbia. Cameron says the stage version is an adaptation of the hilarious 1985 movie starring Tim Curry! (4:37) January 27, 2020

Tags: 
Scott Bradley
hickman high school
Carpet One
theater
Cameron Reeves
Jake Elmore
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Hickman High Theatre presents "ANON(ymous)" & Adult Day Connection Celebrates 30 Years

By & Paul Pepper Apr 23, 2019

Hickman High School Theatre opens "ANON(ymous)" this Thursday for one weekend only. Student actors REGINA HARTLEIP-PINTO and GWYN CALDWELL tell us about this refugee-themed take on Homer's The Odyessy. Also, JERRY KEISLING tells us about the impact Adult Day Connection has had on our community (and the impact the community has had on Adult Day Connection) for the past 30 years! (3:29) April 23, 2019

Paul Pepper: Hickman High School's "Hello! My Baby" & Mike Dunn, KBIA Pledge Drive

By & Paul Pepper Mar 5, 2019

Written in 2011, 'Hello! My Baby' takes its audience back to the early 20th century when class-struggles ruled, especially when it comes to fulfilling one's dream. Student actors TRAMONTE MILLER and MORGAN MILLER tell us about Hickman High School's adaptation of this classic dilemma that's set to some recognizable music. Also, if you're a fan of KBIA, general manager MIKE DUNN says now is the time to pledge your support! (3:52) March 5, 2019

Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, "Healthy Chocolate Truffles" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Revo-Tile"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 18, 2019

Here's a dish that's sure to go quick at your next holiday party: healthy chocolate truffles! Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' KRISTEN EIFFERT walks us through this easy-to-do recipe. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY tells us about a new product available at Carpet One Floor and Home: Revo-Tile, a mess-free, "rapid installation tile system" with many unseen benefits! (3:18) December 18, 2019