Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Author Samuel Otten, "Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book"

If it's good enough for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it's good enough for your home - that's what I always say! What are we talking about? Eco-friendly cork flooring from Carpet One Floor and Home, of course. Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY | Also, MU professor and author SAMUEL OTTEN tells us about his new children's book, 'Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book'. (4:33) December 21, 2020