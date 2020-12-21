 Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Author Samuel Otten, "Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Author Samuel Otten, "Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book"

By & Paul Pepper 3 hours ago

If it's good enough for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it's good enough for your home - that's what I always say! What are we talking about? Eco-friendly cork flooring from Carpet One Floor and Home, of course. Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY | Also, MU professor and author SAMUEL OTTEN tells us about his new children's book, 'Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book'. (4:33) December 21, 2020

Tags: 
Samuel Otten
Missing Letters: An Alphabet Book
Scott Bradley
Book
author
Carpet One
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Poet/Author Lucinda Watson, "The Favorite"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 6, 2020

"I wanted to tell a story about my life because I felt that there were things in these poems that would resonate with other people." -- LUCINDA WATSON, poet/author of 'The Favorite', on how she decided which poems made it into the book November 6, 2020

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One's "Sample Box Program" & Columbia Foster and Adoption Project

By & Paul Pepper Nov 23, 2020

If your home needs a makeover but you aren't comfortable shopping in a store these days, SCOTT BRADLEY has just the solution: Carpet One Floor and Home's 'Sample Box Project'! Also, KATHRYN O'HAGAN introduces us to Columbia Foster and Adoption Project's programs, support, training and more! (4:52) November 23, 2020

Paul Pepper: Brianna Lennon, Boone County Clerk & Scott Bradley, Carpet One Floor and Home

By & Paul Pepper Oct 21, 2020

Boone County Clerk BRIANNA LENNON is here with important information about the upcoming election, including details on what today marks the end of in terms of voting opportunities! Also, SCOTT BRADLEY shows off the "greenest of the green, most environmentally-friendly flooring" available now at Carpet One Floor and Home! It's also the most ancient. (3:51) October 21, 2020