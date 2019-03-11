 Paul Pepper: Susan Burgoyne, MU Theatre Department's "Waiting for Godot" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Susan Burgoyne, MU Theatre Department's "Waiting for Godot"

One stone, one tree and five cast members make up MU Theatre Department's production of Samuel Beckett's classic 'Waiting for Godot'. See it this weekend only in Studio 4, which is inside McKee Gymnasium on the MU campus. Guest: Dr. SUSAN BURGOYNE  March 11, 2019

